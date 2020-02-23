|
Waterford - Henry F. "Bud" Curtis Sr., 90, of Waterford, widower of Grace M. Curtis, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home. Bud was born in Medford, Mass., Oct. 29, 1929, the son of Ralph F. and Esther A. Curtis (Lowry). He married the former Grace Marie Thiele of Maplewood, N.J. June 10, 1952, in Wellesley, Mass.
Bud received a bachelor of science degree and a master's degree, both in naval architecture, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1951 and 1956, respectively. He later obtained a second master degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Connecticut. Bud proudly served as an officer in the United States Navy for three years before being honorably discharged in 1955.
Bud resided in Waterford for over 60 years. He worked as an engineer at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 35 years, retiring in 1992. In addition to being a husband and father, furthering his education and working, Bud found time to dedicate to various interests. For 60 years, Bud was very active in the former Second Congregational Church of New London, serving on various boards. He also served on the Waterford Conservation Commission for 25 years, until his resignation in November 2019, acting as its chair for several years. In addition, Bud joined the New London Power Squadron, teaching boat operator safety certification courses. Finally, Bud's love of model railroading brought him countless hours of joy. He was a longtime member of the Mohegan Pequot Model Railroad Club, where his modules were incorporated into many model railroad shows. He spent his life collecting, assembling and painting model trains and creating the track and background villages for them.
Bud is predeceased by Grace, his wife of 54 years. He is survived by five children: Virginia C. Turner (Rob) of Las Vegas, Nev., BethAnne Curtis of Carolina Beach, N.C., Henry F. Curtis Jr. of Mystic, Richard R. Curtis (Merryann) of Canaan, N.H. and Gracemarie Curtis of Boxford, Mass.; plus five grandchildren: Ben, Rachel and Emily Turner, and Robby and Amanda Cvejanovich. He is also survived by two sisters, Nancy C. MacKenzie (Malcolm) of Shrewsbury, Mass. and Susan C. Hafey of Hampton, N.H.; and his late wife's sister, Virginia Lowell (Reg) of Rolling Hills, Calif. Bud also leaves his good friend, Caroline Driscoll, of New London.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a date, place and time yet to be determined. There are no visiting hours planned at this time. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra, 289 State Street, New London, CT 06320, or www.ectsymphony.com in memory of Henry "Bud" Curtis, who was an avid patron. Please visit www.byles.com for online obituary or to send a condolence note to the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020