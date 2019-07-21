Bloomfield - Henry Fred Rempt Jr., 85, died July 8, 2019. He was the son of Henry Fred Rempt and Dorothy Christine (Bosch) Rempt, both deceased. He was born in New York City May 8, 1934, and grew up in Van Nuys, Calif.



He was a 1952 graduate of Van Nuys High School where he was awarded the Mendenhall Trophy for academic excellence. He was very active in Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout. He attended UCLA for one year and then was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., from which he graduated in 1957. He was commissioned in the U.S. Navy and ordered to a destroyer. After a year he volunteered for submarine duty and went through submarine school, a year on a Diesel Submarine and then Nuclear Power Training and duty on a Nuclear Submarine. Dec. 20, 1958, he married Barbara Nan Hochreiter. They had five children. He also served on two more destroyers and the executive Officer of USS Great Sitkin (AE-17), an ammunition ship. Ashore he was stationed in Barbados, W.I., taught mathematics at the Naval Academy, and was at Naval Air Station Quonset Point, R.I. when it closed. In 1977, while on the staff of Commander Military Sealift Command Atlantic, in Bayonne, N.J., he retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander.



Henry then worked for The Traveler's Insurance Company as a Safety Engineer in the Loss Prevention and Engineering Division. He retired from Travelers in 1996 but continued to work there part time until 1998. In 1983 he and Barbara were divorced. He met Carolyn O'Keefe, in 1985 and they were married in 1987. After Carolyn died in 2009, Henry became reacquainted with his former friend Ruth Gitchell (Shepard) and they were married in 2010.



Henry enjoyed working with his stamp collection that he started at the age of ten. He was also an avid reader, and especially enjoyed naval stories, particularly from the age of sailing ships. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hartford.



Henry leaves his loving, caring and devoted wife, Ruth; four children, Diane, David, Donna and Debra; six grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. Raymond Rempt, PhD, and Vice Admiral Rodney Rempt, U.S. Navy, (Ret.); and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his second wife Carolyn; his sister Reta (Rempt) Borton; and his eldest son Donald.



Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, Woodland and Niles Streets, Hartford. Interment will follow.



The Rempt family is grateful for the kindness and expertise of staff at Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and at Seabury Skilled Nursing who took care of Henry though his long struggle with the complications of diabetes.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to Fishers of Men Fellowship, P.O. Box 3009, Anacortes, WA 98221.



Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Day on July 21, 2019