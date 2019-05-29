Topsham, Maine - Henry Frederick Hahn Jr. "Fred" passed away at Midcoast Hospital May 18, 2019. He was born July 17, 1947, in New Britain, son of Anne Docherty and Henry Frederick Hahn Sr.



Fred was a talented residential designer operating his own design company for over 20 years. He was particularly proud of his shingle style custom homes, designed expressly for the coast of Maine. He was active in the American Institute of Building Designers, Merrymeeting Wheelers Bicycle Club and the Topsham Zoning Board of Appeals. He had a passion for skiing serving as a mountain ambassador at Sunday River Ski Resort in addition to serving on the Jordan Hotel owners Board of Directors for many years at Sunday River.



Fred is survived by his wife, Marcia; son, Jason Hahn and fiancé, Lisa; brother, Alan Hahn and wife, Judy; stepchildren, Allison Kelley and husband, Matthew Mowrey, and Matthew Kelley and husband, Paul Trahan; his Scottish cousins, Margaret and David McLaren; and his beloved grandchildren, Mady and Jake Mowrey. He was predeceased by his mother, Anne, two months prior, at the age of 99.



Per Fred's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



