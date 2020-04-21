Home

Henry H. "Harry" Crider Sr.


1931 - 2020
Henry H. "Harry" Crider Sr. Obituary
Ashaway, R.I. - Henry H. "Harry" Crider Sr., 88, of Main Street, Ashaway, R.I. went home to be with the Lord April 14, 2020. Born in North Stonington May 13, 1931, he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Ruth (Crosby) Crider. He is a member of Pilgrim's Baptist Church in Ashaway, R.I.

Harry was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce L. (Ahern) Crider. He is also survived by his three sons, Henry H. and wife Erica of Ashaway, R.I., Gregory A. and wife Kathleen of Bradford, R.I., Keith D. and wife Diane of North Stonington; daughter Gwen J. Crider of Hopkinton, R.I.; dear family friend Dot Coad of Hopkinton, R.I.; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four brothers and three sisters.

Harry was an Army veteran, having served his country in Germany and Paris. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for over 50 years and was a retired member of Operating Engineers Local No. 478. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed bowling on the Sunday night mixed league with his wife and friends for many years.

As a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the state of Rhode Island quarantine orders, there will be no calling hours or public service. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pilgrim's Baptist Church, 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway, RI 02804.

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 21, 2020
