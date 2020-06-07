Mystic - Henry Lang Heminway, 86, of Jerry Browne Road, Mystic and formerly of Charlestown, R.I., died peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dwen (Smith) Heminway. Born in Springfield, Ill. March 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Bartow and Annabel (Hubbard) Heminway.
Besides his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his two sons, Mark Heminway (Linda), of Bristol, N.H. and James Heminway (Peggy) of Wilmington, N.C. and Weekapaug, R.I.; along with six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service and burial will be private. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 7, 2020.