Waterford - Henry M. Beebe, Sr, 99 , of Waterford passed away Thursday afternoon Mar. 21, 2019, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.



He was born August 8, 1919, in Waterford the son of Laburton and Blanche Parker Beebe.



Mr. Beebe worked as a crane operator with the Operating Engineers Union for many years. He is a Charter and Life Member of the Cohanzie Fire Company # 5 in Waterford. Over the year he held numerous positions rising to Chief of Cohanzie Fire Co #5 in 1967 and served as Chief to 1973.



He is survived by his wife Audrey DeGezelle Beebe; a son, Henry M. Beebe, Jr of Waterford; 2 daughters; Linda Chapman of Gales Ferry and Jeanne Delaney of North Carolina; 3 sisters, Alberta Houlihan of Waterford, Dorothy Blahun of Quaker Hill and Eleanor Winters of Niantic; 1 granddaughter, Cassandra Chapman; and two great-granddaughters, Jayden and Madison Chapman.



A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 27th, at the Gardner Cemetery, 712 Ocean Ave., New London. CT. There are no calling hours.



Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Waterford Ambulance Service, PO Box 286, Waterford, CT 06385.