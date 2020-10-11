Groton - Henry Otto Georgi Jr., longtime resident of Groton, died Sept. 14, 2020, while hospitalized at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where coincidentally, he was born 63 years ago to Henry and Mary Georgi (Ferrell). Known affectionately as "Skip" to his family and friends, he graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1975.
Skip was truly a self-made man. After a year in college, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and served four years in northern California as a security specialist. He returned to Connecticut when discharged, and worked security at Millstone Nuclear Power Plant in Waterford, living in Salem for some time, before returning to live in the family home in Groton.
Thirty-five years ago, he made the move to General Dynamics Electric Boat (EB) in Groton, and completed his apprenticeship as an outside machinist in 1989. His supervisors recognized his value; and Skip began training in drafting, taking several classes offered by EB. In 2001, he completed his second apprenticeship and was recognized as a journeyman in mechanical design. To further his education, he attended Maine Maritime Academy, where he earned his Associate Degree in Ship Systems Design Technology in 2003. Interestingly, when he moved up the hill from the shipyard at EB, he worked in the same building his father, Henry Georgi, did before he died in 1968, as well as the same one his step-father, David Ferrell, had worked in before his retirement.
Skip was a lifelong golfer, and was in the company league for many years. He loved to play at Shennecossett golf course, but he participated in tournaments throughout southern New England. He also enjoyed a good game of pool. He joined a league; and in 2005, received a certificate from poolplayers.com
for his support and enthusiasm for the American Poolplayers Association.
Skip was a devoted son, and spent the last several years caring for his mother and stepfather, despite his own failing health, until David and Mary both died one week apart last fall. He leaves a sister, Sharon Davis of Raynham, Mass.; and two nephews, Andrew Davis, also of Raynham and Robert Davis Jr. in Sacramento, Calif.; as well as two stepbrothers, Donald Ferrell of Maine and Stephen Ferrell of South Carolina; his aunt Carol Simpson of Medfield, Mass.; and several cousins.
His funeral will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect and masks must be worn in the building. Interment will take place in November at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity
in his name. Skip was a kind and generous man and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Please visit www.byles.com
for directions or to sign the guestbook.