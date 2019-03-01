New London - Herbert Linder, who served with the United State Army's 45th Thunderbird Division as a medic during World War II when it liberated Dachau concentration Camp near Munich, Germany, died peacefully Feb. 27 at L&M Yale Hospital in New London. He was 95. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rena Friedman Linder of Colchester and New London.



Herb was born May 24, 1923, in Hartford, the eldest son of Morris Linder and Mary Jaffe Linder. Herb attended Buckley High School in Hartford and was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.



Herb enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Medic with the 45th "Thunderbird" Division of the 7th U. S. Army. In March 1945, his division crossed the Rhine River and fought its way deep into Nazi Germany. April 20, the 45th Division captured the city of Nuremberg and on April 30th, Munich. April 29, 1945, the 45th Infantry Division liberated Dachau Concentration Camp and its more than 30,000 starved and tortured prisoners. Herb served as a medic during 230 days of straight combat, and his division suffered more than 10,350 casualties. The 45th Infantry Division was recognized as a "liberating unit" by the U.S. Army's Center of Military History and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 1985. Herb spoke proudly of his service under the command of General George S. Patton.



Following the war, Herb worked with his family in its Kaiser-Fraser automobile franchise. Herb and his brother built what became the Dodge Jeep automobile franchise and established Linder Motors of New London. He became an active member of New London's business community and employed many fine people for over 65 years in business. He set a fine example of a business ethic marked by honesty, integrity, and fairness. He embraced all in loving kindness and with a generous soul.



Herb was a lifelong devoted member of Congregation Beth El in New London. He led services as the Bal Shakarit during high holidays and special occasions. He is remembered for his beautiful voice and ability to chant the many services.



Herb's love of his family was boundless; his wife and children, he delighted at all times, and when grandchildren arrived, Herb's life was blessed beyond measure. His smile was contagious, he never spoke a negative or harsh word, and all whom he met he befriended with sincerity and loving kindness. He leaves all who knew him a legacy of the best and brightest found in this world.



Herb is survived by his wife Rena Friedman Linder; his sons, Samuel-Jay Linder of New London (Deborah Linder) and their children, Jared M. Linder and Hannah R. Linder of Waterford; and Moss J. Linder (Elizabeth Watts) and their children Elkanah Linder, Cara Linder, and Maris Linder of Townshend, Vermont; his brother-in-law and his wife, Charles and June Friedman of South Glastonbury; and many loving nephews and nieces. Herb's daughter Kathryn Linder Echochard and his brother Arnold Linder (Beverly) of New London predeceased him.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all those who helped Herb stay healthy.



Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, at Temple Emanu-El 29 Dayton Road, Waterford, with burial in Ahavath Achim Cemetery, Colchester. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth El or L&M Yale Hospital.