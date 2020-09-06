New Smyrna Beach, Fla. - Herbert McLaughlin, 91, passed away July 30, 2020, in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He was born May 8, 1929, in Pawtucket R.I. to the late Edward McLaughlin and the late Ida Girard. Herbert was a descendant of Cornelius and Maria McLaughlin, who emigrated from Ireland.



Herbert graduated from Uxbridge High School in Uxbridge, Mass. He served as corporal in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.



In 1968, Herbert and his wife Antoinette were founders and co-owners of McLaughlin Printing Company on Colman Street in New London. They then relocated to Boston Post Road in Waterford, until he retired in 1995. Herbert was a member of Rotary International and Knights of Columbus, Catholic Fraternal Organization. Herbert enjoyed boating with his wife and kids on the Niantic River. He also enjoyed travelling.



He is survived by his sons, Michael McLaughlin of Torrance, Calif. and Paul McLaughlin of Ponce Inlet, Fla; brother Leo McLaughlin of Wakefield, R.I.; grandchildren, Victoria McLaughlin of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Charlene McLaughlin of Corbin, Ky., Edward McLaughlin of Brooklyn, N.Y., and John McLaughlin of Torrance, Calif.; and great-grandchild Lachlan Blevins of Corbin, Ky. He was predeceased by his wife Ann McLaughlin of Waterford.



A memorial service will be held in the future. Burial will be in Harrisville, R.I.



