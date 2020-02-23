|
|
Ledyard - Herbert "Herb," "Ozzie" or "Junior" Nelson Shafer Jr., 91, of Ledyard, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Mystic. Herb was born in Norwich, Feb.15, 1928. He was the eldest of three children born to Herbert Nelson Shafer Sr. and Marion (Watrous) Shafer. He was married to Priscilla Winnifred (Moulton) Shafer for 53 years; she predeceased him in 2003.
Herb, known by family and friends as "Ozzie" and "Junior," loved to tell stories of his happy childhood and many adventures with his brother Willis, his sister Dawn and his many cousins. He was especially close to his cousin Bud (Vernard) Shafer. They resembled each other so much that, throughout their lives, each was often mistaken for the other. Herb had a great love for his family and kept in touch by phone nearly every day with his brother and sister. As a young man, he worked with horses and told stories of his successes in pulling events at state and local fairs. Herb was a member of the Connecticut Carpenters Union and worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat and then, all across Connecticut on bridges and highways. He later worked as an independent contractor, building and remodeling many buildings and homes around Ledyard and the region. He made friends among his loyal clients and held fond memories of working with them. Throughout Connecticut, he could point out much of his skilled work, often with a charming story. Herb always had a touch of wanderlust. After his wife passed away in 2003, he traveled to Washington state to visit his Uncle Art Watrous. Herb told how they traveled together in Art's Cadillac down the west coast through the snowy mountains, sleeping in Art's car when they got tired, until they arrived in Los Angeles to visit family. Herb then boarded a plane, flying down to El Paso, Texas, to explore desert land. He often spoke afterward of the fun and adventures they had. Herb's deep Christian faith was instilled from a young age. He was a member of the Old Mystic Baptist Church, where he was a devoted volunteer and devout parishioner. He took comfort in prayer and spoke of the church built by his grandfather and the inspiring sermons he always remembered from his youth. His greatest comfort was knowing he was going home to the Lord.
Herb is survived by his sister Dawn Fleming and her partner, Chuck Cogswell, of New Hampshire; and his brother Willis Shafer and sister-in-law Lillian Shafer of Scotland; along with many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews. Herb also will be sadly missed by his son Roger Shafer and daughter-in-law Betsy Shafer of Ledyard; grandson Benjamin Shafer of Loveland, Colo. and his ?ancee, Kelsey Fuller; and grandson Charlie Shafer and his wife Casey Shafer of Colchester.
Memorial donations in Herbert's name may be made to the Ledyard Visiting Nurses Association, 741 Colonel Ledyard Hwy., Ledyard, CT 06339; or to the Center for Hospice Care, htwww.hospicesect.org/donate. There will be a celebration of Herb's life in the spring; the date and details to be announced. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020