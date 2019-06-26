|
|
|
East Lyme - Herbert O'Connell, 90, of Niantic and New Castle, Del. passed away Monday June 24, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Church 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will be private in Simsbury Cemetery, Simsbury. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St. Niantic.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on June 26, 2019
Read More