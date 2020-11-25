Niantic - Herman K. Dolin D.D.S, 94, of Niantic passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Born May 21, 1926, in Blair, W. Va., he was the son of the late Herman Lowell and Ethel (Holstein) Dolin.
Herman was a graduate of West Virginia University and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. He served with the U.S. Navy in World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and West Point Military Academy. During his military career, his CO recognized not only his talent but his rapport with his patients. As a result, he was selected to work on notable patients including General and Mrs. Dwight Eisenhower, General Mark Clark, General Omar Bradley and General George Marshall.
Known as Dr. Dolin to many, he practiced dentistry in Niantic from 1953-1993. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Barbara Ann (Dyer) Dolin. His six children are Pamela Horn of Macungie, Pa., Sandra Gill-Sirkin of Manchester, N.J., Joan Rankowitz of St. Augustine, Fla., Barbara D'Alessandro of Cheshire, Keith Dolin of Basking Ridge, N.J., and Carol Buckley of Haddam. He also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Herman loved hiking in Switzerland and in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and fishing and boating in Long Island and Block Island Sounds. He enjoyed wintering in Nokomis, Fla. for 30 years, and traveled throughout the U.S., Europe and Caribbean Islands.
A private family service will be held at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 45 Clara Drive, Mystic, CT 06355.
Arrangements are being handled by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home. To send an online condolence, please visit http://www.neilanfuneralhome.com
