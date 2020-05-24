Hilda (Dragoli) Pacinda
New Britain - Hilda (Dragoli) Pacinda, 96, of New Britain died Saturday, May 16, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Born in New London to the late Oswald and Maria (Minucci) Dragoli, she graduated from Chapman Tech High School, class of 1942.

Hilda worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton during World War II, where she met her future husband. In 1952, after her marriage and move to New Britain, she and a group of concerned parents founded what became CCARC, Inc. to promote awareness of the educational and advocacy needs of mentally handicapped children. Her support of this cause lasted her lifetime. She eventually served as the association's president and treasurer. After age 50, she obtained an associate degree in early childhood education from Tunxis Community College. She taught preschoolers in the Head Start/HRA of NB program until her retirement.

For more than 75 years, she was a faithful and devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church; a member of the choir, a baker and involved in many activities. Hilda especially enjoyed times with family and friends, cooking, gardening and traveling . (She was up for anything!) Her warm, compassionate nature and gentle smile will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Pacinda and wife, Kathy and Robert Pacinda of New Britain; her grandchildren, Michael Pacinda and wife, Betsy of Newton, Mass., Sara Johnson and husband, Bill of Wethersfield and Liz Marinelli and husband, Brian of Newington; her great-grandchildren: Maddy, Thomas, Will, Milo, Lina and Lucy. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Pacinda; and her daughter, Elaine.

Hilda was laid to rest in a private graveside service in the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Hilda's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 121 Beaver St., New Britain, CT 06051 or CCARC, 950 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, please visit www.duksa.net.

Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
May 23, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Hilda's passing. This comes at a very hard and troubling time. May God rest her and may He surround all of the people she left behind with love, peace, and comfort.
Shannon Melanson
May 23, 2020
Such a kind and gentle soul. So many who knew her aspired to be as kind and thoughtful as she was. Rest In Peace dear Hilda.
Lucinda Antonacci
May 21, 2020
Hilda was one of the most beautiful people I have ever met. Warmth and love radiated from her and filled the room she was in. Besides her family, her lasting legacy will be all those individuals who have been assisted and will continue to be assisted through her trailblazing creation of CCARC, Inc., which was actually established before the ARC of the United States!
God bless her and her family!
MICHAEL CARRIER
May 20, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
