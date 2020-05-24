New Britain - Hilda (Dragoli) Pacinda, 96, of New Britain died Saturday, May 16, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Born in New London to the late Oswald and Maria (Minucci) Dragoli, she graduated from Chapman Tech High School, class of 1942.
Hilda worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton during World War II, where she met her future husband. In 1952, after her marriage and move to New Britain, she and a group of concerned parents founded what became CCARC, Inc. to promote awareness of the educational and advocacy needs of mentally handicapped children. Her support of this cause lasted her lifetime. She eventually served as the association's president and treasurer. After age 50, she obtained an associate degree in early childhood education from Tunxis Community College. She taught preschoolers in the Head Start/HRA of NB program until her retirement.
For more than 75 years, she was a faithful and devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church; a member of the choir, a baker and involved in many activities. Hilda especially enjoyed times with family and friends, cooking, gardening and traveling . (She was up for anything!) Her warm, compassionate nature and gentle smile will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Pacinda and wife, Kathy and Robert Pacinda of New Britain; her grandchildren, Michael Pacinda and wife, Betsy of Newton, Mass., Sara Johnson and husband, Bill of Wethersfield and Liz Marinelli and husband, Brian of Newington; her great-grandchildren: Maddy, Thomas, Will, Milo, Lina and Lucy. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Pacinda; and her daughter, Elaine.
Hilda was laid to rest in a private graveside service in the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Hilda's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 121 Beaver St., New Britain, CT 06051 or CCARC, 950 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, please visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.