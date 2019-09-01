|
Colchester - Hilda "Hindie" (Schuster) Teitelbaum, 87, of Colchester, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at vath Achim Cemetery on Taintor Hill Road in Colchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Congregation Ahavath Achim, P.O. Box 5 Colchester, CT 06415.
The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019