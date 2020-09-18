New London - Holly L. Arthur lost a courageous battle with cancer Aug. 30, 2020.



She graduated from Boston University College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Sargent College in 1969, and received a master's degree in 1972. She pursued a career as a physical education and health teacher in Watertown. She was a Golden Award winner and Honor Award recipient of the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. She acquired heart monitors for student use with grant funding, created an obstacle course for students to better understand the difficulties of navigating terrain on the Underground Railroad and developed other innovative ways to combine physicality with education. She was a citizen ambassador to China, the Soviet Union and Hungary for the Program Fitness Delegation, retiring in 2006.



She is survived by her brother Larry (Kerry); sister Betsy Wilson; nephews, Scott and Brian; niece Carly Carozza (Mark); and two great-nephews, Connor and Luca.



Donations in Holly's name can be made to Yale New Haven Health Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06305-1849.



