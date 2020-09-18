1/1
Holly L. Arthur
New London - Holly L. Arthur lost a courageous battle with cancer Aug. 30, 2020.

She graduated from Boston University College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Sargent College in 1969, and received a master's degree in 1972. She pursued a career as a physical education and health teacher in Watertown. She was a Golden Award winner and Honor Award recipient of the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. She acquired heart monitors for student use with grant funding, created an obstacle course for students to better understand the difficulties of navigating terrain on the Underground Railroad and developed other innovative ways to combine physicality with education. She was a citizen ambassador to China, the Soviet Union and Hungary for the Program Fitness Delegation, retiring in 2006.

She is survived by her brother Larry (Kerry); sister Betsy Wilson; nephews, Scott and Brian; niece Carly Carozza (Mark); and two great-nephews, Connor and Luca.

Donations in Holly's name can be made to Yale New Haven Health Smilow Cancer Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06305-1849.

Published in The Day on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
8604438355
