|
|
|
Quaker Hill - Holly M. Blake, 54, of Quaker Hill, passed away at her home Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
She was born Sept. 28, 1964, in Grand Forks, N. Dak. Holly was married to Donald J. Blake, of Quaker Hill. He survives her.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More