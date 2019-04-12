Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly M. Blake


1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Holly M. Blake Obituary
Quaker Hill - Holly M. Blake, 54, of Quaker Hill, passed away at her home Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

She was born Sept. 28, 1964, in Grand Forks, N. Dak. Holly was married to Donald J. Blake, of Quaker Hill. He survives her.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.