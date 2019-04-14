Quaker Hill - Holly Michaelle Blake was born Sept. 28, 1964, in Grand Forks N.D. to parents Theodore and Carol Vonasek.



She spent most of her life in Coon Rapids Minn. before moving to Connecticut in 1990. It is in Connecticut where she obtained her RN degree. She has been there for others all of her life. In every way she was loving, giving and caring. Dec. 6, 2003, she married her beloved, Don Blake. She accepted his daughter Alisha as her own and thought of the three grand-children as her very own. She loved them dearly. They are Adeline, Ulysses, and Juliet Blake.



Holly was passionate about nature. She and Don dug a back yard pond, fed birds, and raised birds and cats as part of the family. Cooking was her adventure and she was excellent at it, creating many new dishes. She would also take on almost any project with gusto!



When Holly was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of 2018, her husband took care of her 24-7 being her nurse, encouragement and angel. He is loved by her family.



Holly has left behind a grieving family, her mother Carol Matsumoto & Ted; father Theodore Vonasek and Pam; brother Lee Vonasek and Jaci and their two daughters Ahnna and Millie Rose; and brother Glen.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Drive, Groton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.



