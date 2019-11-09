|
Montville - Horace "Prudy" "Bob" Deshefy, 93, our beloved Dad, Grampa, and Papa, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, after a short stay at Fairview, a Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Care facility in Groton.
In his final days Prudy was surrounded by his family, while he received excellent care from the staff at Fairview. He passed gracefully, and is now reunited with his beloved wife Gloria who died in 2003.
Prudy was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Norwich. He was the youngest son of Emil and Mathilda (Landry) Deshefy. He grew up in the Mohegan section of Montville and lived there his entire life. He attended Norwich Free Academy where he excelled on the baseball diamond. He was a proud member of the 1942 undefeated NFA team that was honored, on its 75th anniversary, by the 2017 NFA baseball team.
Prudy's greatest achievement at NFA, however, was that he convinced a pretty, blue-eyed, brown-haired girl named Gloria Mazzocchi to be his forever sweetheart. After high school they married, and over the course of the next 6 years they had four children.
Bob, as he was known to all his construction buddies, spent his career in the building trades, first as a millwright, but mostly as a skilled ironworker for Local 15. He was very proud of this Brotherhood and spoke often, and highly, of his fellow ironworkers. As an ironworker Prudy worked on many state-wide projects, including bridge construction for I-95 and I-84, Yale's Harkness Tower Bell installation, as well as many Connecticut power stations, including Montville #6 and Millstone Units 2 and 3.
Prudy also was very active as a member of the St. Bernard High School Booster Club, and was elected to the SBHS Hall of Fame for his work. Of note, was his use of his construction expertise to organize and coordinate volunteers, materials and equipment to build the scoreboard, bleachers, and concession stand for the SBHS Football Field in 1968.
Prudy is survived by his four children, Gale Elliott Treiber (David), Teresa Deshefy-Longhi, Thomas Deshefy (Ann), and Robert Deshefy (Andrea); his 9 adored grandchildren, Jennifer VanDusen (Shawn), Sarah Longhi (Brian Morgan), David Deshefy (Nicole), Heidi Elliot (Yuri Novitsky), Jered Deshefy (Becci), Tad Elliott, Jason Deshefy (Pamela), Kerry Tucker (Matt) and Mark Treiber (Heather); and by his 15 cherished great-grandchildren, Alaina, Ryan and Logan Deshefy, Colby, Max and Emma VanDusen, Lucas and Eli Deshefy, Lily Deshefy, Molly and Gavin Tucker, Phoebe and Chloe Novitsky, and Jack and Margaret Treiber.
He was predeceased by his two brothers, Wilfred and Leroy Deshefy; his sister Ruth Cavanaugh; his son-in-law John Longhi; and grandson Matthew Treiber.
A wake will be held by the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Maple Ave. in Uncasville with burial immediately following at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made in Prudy's name to the Miracle League of Southeastern CT. This non-profit organization is partnering with East Lyme Parks and Recreation to build a Miracle League field on the school grounds of the Flanders Elementary School for children with disabilities from across the region. The website for donation is: http://mlsect.org/miracle-league-field. Checks for donation can be made out to Miracle League of SECT, and mailed to: Miracle League of SECT c/o East Lyme Parks and Recreation, 41 Society Road, Niantic, CT 06357.
