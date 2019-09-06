|
Waterford - Hortense Amanda Coffey, 98, of Waterford passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She had a strong faith in God and Jesus Christ. She was an avid gardener and loved growing vegetables and beautiful flowers.
She was born in Todd, N.C., the daughter of the late Walter and Flora (Hatfield) Wood. Hortense was employed for many years as a seamstress. She was the widow of William Ray Coffey.
Survivors include three daughters, Wanda Lee Reid of Lenoir, N.C., Deborah Paskewich, and Sheila Muscella; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son William Ray Coffey Jr.; a daughter Sharon Ann Beck; and her siblings; as well as a granddaughter Andrea Coffey.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. There will be a Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Broad St., New London.
Published in The Day on Sept. 6, 2019