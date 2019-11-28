|
|
|
New London - Hosie Washington, 92, of New London, beloved husband of the late Estelle Washington, entered eternal rest Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Daniel and Jimmy (Hudson) Washington.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London. Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Nov. 28, 2019