New London - Hosie Washington, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 10, 1927, to the late Daniel and Jimmy Washington in Pittsburgh, Pa. Hosie joined the U.S. Navy in 1946 and eventually received his high school diploma through correspondence courses provided by the military. Later in 1969 he earned his Associate Degree in Engineering from Mitchell College in New London.
Washington was a proud Submariner for 22.5 years. His first sub was the USS Tusk (SS-426). While on board the Tusk, he was a member of the crew that rescued the survivors of the ill-fated Sub Cochino. Both ships were training in the Arctic Sea, off the coast of Norway, when the Cochino caught fire and sank. In 1960, Senior Chief Washington was aboard the USS Triton (SSRN-586) during its historic voyage as the first nuclear-powered submarine to circumnavigate the globe, submerged without stopping. As a Chief Master of Arms, Hosie Washington was a crew member of the USS Canopus (AS-34) from its initial construction phase to its commissioning. The function of the Canopus was to provide vital mobile base faculties and support for Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) submarines, especially those deployed to advanced operating bases such as those in Scotland, Spain, and Guam. Hosie had a stellar military career in the Navy and earned several awards and commendations including the Good Conduct Medal (forth award), Navy Occupational Medal (European Clasp), WWII Victory Medal, Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, and the Presidential Unit Citation. In addition, He received commendations from officers in charge at the Submarine School in Groton, while serving as an instructor in the FBM Nuclear Prop Department. After retirement from active duty, Hosie Washington continued to work for the Navy as a Quality Control Assurance Specialist on the staff of the Quality Assurance Office, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair in Groton.
Washington lived in New London about 40 years. He was a long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church of New London where he served as the Chairman of the Trustee Board for several years. In 1985, Bro. Washington forged a special relationship with the newly appointed, young Pastor of Shiloh, Benjamin K. Watts and has served as Bishop Watts' trusted mentor and friend ever since. Hosie returned to New London earlier this year and immediately began praising the Lord at Shiloh again. He also was very involved in the community and was a member of the Club Cosmos. In 1959, Hosie married his beloved soul mate, the former Estelle Alberta Brice of New London.
In 1989 after his retirement from the Federal Government, Hosie and Estelle moved to Dunedin, Fla. where they resided until her passing in 2018. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by brothers, Daniel, Melvin and Fred Washington; sisters, Elizabeth Giddens and Delores Camp; stepdaughter Jaqueline Robinson; aunt and mother figure Willie Mae Greene; cousins, Herbert W. Greene Sr., Carl Greene, and John Greene Jr. Hosie Washington leaves to cherish his memory sons, James Robinson of New London, Derek Robinson of North Carolina, Keith (Lori) Robinson-Washington of New London, and Troy Hosie (Sandra) Robinson-Washington of Maryland; stepdaughter Lois Hernandez of Norwich; 11 grandchildren; brothers, James and Lorenzo Washington of Ohio; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
For service locations and times please visit www.lestergeefh.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Washington Scholarship Fund. Please make check's payable to Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London, CT 06320 with the memo labeled "Washington Scholarship Fund".
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019