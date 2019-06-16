Gales Ferry - Howard Curtis Smith passed June 1, 2019, in his home. Born Oct. 13 1947, beloved husband of Edee J Smith, Gales Ferry; father of James S. Smith (deceased); father of Jason C. Smith (West Hartford); grandfather of Gianni Lynn and Leilyn Simone.



U.S. Army Veteran who had distinguished service in Vietnam, where he earned the purple heart and Army Commendation Medal, among other decorations. He was a member of the 173rd Airborne Division and the 75th Ranger Regiment. He was assigned to a special unit, co F of the 51st infantry. He is a native of Waterford and Waterford High School graduate. Studied Civil Engineering at Hartford State Tech College.



He has had professional experience as a land surveyor, oil company field engineer and a stockbroker. 2001 he founded Smith General Contracting. He has volunteered with kids' baseball and football in Ledyard. Was involved with the Republican Town Committee. Belong to the NL Lions from 1982 to 1990 and joined and Ledyard Lions since 2012.



His military burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the State Veteran Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown. His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. June 22, Sat at home.



Contributions should go to the Ledyard Lions or Temple Emanuel in Waterford on Dayton Rd.