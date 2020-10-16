1/1
Howard L. "Lee" Barber Jr.
Stonington - Howard L. "Lee" Barber Jr., 80, of Stonington, husband of 59 years to Sandra (Simon) Barber, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born in Pawcatuck, he was the son of the late Howard and Grace (Greene) Barber, he attended local schools and was a graduate of Stonington High School class of 1958.

Following high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy as an Engineman aboard the USS Hardhead. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

Lee was employed with Pfizer for many years as a Chemical Operator, retiring in 1996.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his three daughters, Lisa Henderson (William), Lori Terry (Robert) and Laci Dessaules (Eric); his grandchildren, Echo Berson (Joshua), Steven Terry (Stephanie), Justin Terry, Jacob Sylvestre (Madison), Ryan Sylvestre (Lindsey) and Maya Dessaules.

His family will host a gathering of relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. All entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask. His burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Lee's name.

Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
