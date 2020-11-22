Groton - Howard "Howie" Trudeau passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in his Groton residence. Howard was born in February 1956, to Gerard and Lorraine Trudeau of Moosup.
His passion for working with his hands led him to be a skilled woodworker and contractor for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and cooking, and was always happiest with a cat by his side.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Lorraine; and his sister Linda. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Cody and Zandra Trudeau and Corinne and Will Ader; his grandchildren, Leighton and Alex; and sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Louie Demers.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be mourning privately, and services are not being scheduled at this time.
Please visit www.byles.com
to sign the guestbook.