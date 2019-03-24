Niantic - Howard W. Kettlety age 89 of Niantic passed away Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019. He was born in Providence, R.I. May 23, 1929, the son of Beatrice Pearson and Howard Kettlety Sr.



Howard graduated High School and then went on to join the Coast Guard where he was proud to serve his country for several years. Howard always loved to travel and see new things and was fortunate in turning this desire into a career which he enjoyed for nearly 50 years in transportation with the Teamsters. In 1951 he was initiated into Local 420 in El Monte, Calif. and worked in Pasadena for a year before transferring to Conn. and joining Local 493. There he remained a dedicated lifetime member working with several local companies, and where he was a mentor to many. Even after he retired he continued to work part-time driving children and the elderly to special schools and appointments where he could still relish getting out and interacting with others and exploring. Possessing an incomparable intensity and joy for life, Howard was that special soft-spoken, caring man that lived to help others. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a story to tell, a big bear hug, or just that giant handshake to share with just about anyone.



Howard married Norine Gabco Kettlety, his beloved wife on September 21, 1957 and lived happily in New London and Niantic for over 50 years. Left to cherish loving memories are his two daughters, Tracee Adams and her husband Alban of Stonington and Polly Dubreuil and her husband Peter of Niantic; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew, Sydney, Samantha, Sage, Sophie, and Summer; his son, Michael Kettlety; his brother, Rodman, and many deeply loved nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th.



Please contact the family for details … [email protected] or [email protected] Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary