Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Kettlety
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Wood Kettlety Jr.

Obituary Flowers

Howard Wood Kettlety Jr. Obituary
Niantic - Howard Wood Kettlety, Jr., 89 years, of Niantic, passed away Friday Mar. 15, 2019

He was born Thursday in Providence, the son of the late Howard and the late Beatrice Pearson.

Mr. Kettlety served honorably in the US Coast Guard and was employed for many years as a commercial truck driver.

He was predeceased by his wife, Norine Elizabeth Kettlety.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be in a later edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.