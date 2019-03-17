|
|
|
Niantic - Howard Wood Kettlety, Jr., 89 years, of Niantic, passed away Friday Mar. 15, 2019
He was born Thursday in Providence, the son of the late Howard and the late Beatrice Pearson.
Mr. Kettlety served honorably in the US Coast Guard and was employed for many years as a commercial truck driver.
He was predeceased by his wife, Norine Elizabeth Kettlety.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be in a later edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
