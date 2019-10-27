|
Mystic - Hugh O'Brien, 56, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by friends and family at his home in Mystic. His final days were a vivid reminder of the love and kindness he shared throughout his life, which ended after a three-year battle with cancer.
Hugh was born in New London April 8, 1963, the youngest child of Marilyn Elsie Meek O'Brien and Donald O'Brien, both of whom predeceased him. Hugh grew up in Waterford, where he attended Cohanzie School and Clark Lane Junior High School. He went to Saint Bernard School before transferring to Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire, graduating in 1981. He received his bachelor's degree in 1994, from the University of Connecticut and went on to earn an MBA in 2004, from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Hugh worked his way up in the family business: Eastern Connecticut Cable Television.When Harron Communications acquired the company in 2006, Hugh stayed on as general manager. He retired from that position in 2010.
An avid sailor, skier and bass player, Hugh grew up sailing at the Thames Yacht Club, where he met his future wife of 31 years, Debbie Weeks. He raced their sailboats 'Wharf Rat' and 'Ripple' locally and up and down the East Coast. Later, the family spent time together cruising on their boat 'Scarlet Begonias'. Hugh belonged to several yacht clubs, including Thames, Ram Island, Mystic River Mudheads and Stonington Harbor, where he served on the board of governors from 2016 to 2017. Hugh also supported New England Sail and Science (NESS) in Stonington, serving on the board and holding the position of treasurer. He enjoyed helicopter skiing in British Colombia and glacier skiing in Zermatt, Switzerland, and patiently skied with his family and friends from their condo on Okemo Mountain in Vermont. Hugh's hidden love and talent was playing the bass guitar, with some of his best friends, in a band called Huckleberry Pie. He always looked forward to their Tuesday night jam sessions.
Hugh is survived by his wife Deborah Ann Weeks O'Brien and daughter Megan Avery O'Brien of Mystic; sister Wendy O'Brien of Palos Verdes, Calif.; half-brother John F. O'Brien III of Orcas Island, Wash.; niece Madison Pracht of New York City; and in-laws Donna and James Weeks of Mystic.
Hugh is remembered as a kind, loyal, brilliant man and one who understood things well and could explain them in layman's terms. He was happy to "go the extra mile" to complete a task or help a friend, and lived his life to the fullest. We shall miss him, fondly remember his humor and humility, and wish him well on his journey.
A celebration of Hugh's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be directed to Beacon Hospice (111 Founders Plaza, #1803, East Hartford, CT 06108) or NESS to fund a scholarship to promote youth water-based activities (P.O. Box 733, Stonington, CT 06378).
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019