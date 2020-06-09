Hugh O'Neill
1929 - 2020
Bozrah - Hugh J. O'Neill, 90, of Bozrah passed away May 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. June 9, 1929, the eldest of five boys to Hugh J. O'Neill and Mildred Downs O'Neill.

Hugh had a distinguished career as a graphic artist. He attended the Art Students League, New York City, where he studied with famed calligrapher Arnold Bank. He started his career working at Intertype Corporation in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then for publishing houses in New York City, finally retiring from W.W. Norton & Co., Inc. as vice-president and corporate art director.

Mr. O'Neill is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Joan O'Neill; two daughters, Sharon O'Neill and Victoria O'Neill and her husband David Houseman; two sons and daughter-in-law, Hugh J. and Lori O'Neill, Russell O'Neill; two brothers and sister-in-law, Ted and Joan O'Neill and Larry O'Neill and Diane Sonde; and six grandchildren, Emily, Hugh, Shayne, Ian, Abigail and Alexander O'Neill.

Hugh's family gratefully acknowledges any memorial donations and ask that they be sent to Glenmary Home Missioners, PO Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London assisted the family with the private arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
