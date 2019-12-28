Home

New London - Huong T. Pham, 64, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in New London after a courageous battle with cancer, in addition to surviving a stroke since 2007. Huong was born in Long Xuyen City, An Giang Province, Vietnam to Pham Tan Thanh and Trinh Thi Ut. Huong came to the United States in 1981. Huong worked various jobs to support her family settling at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for nearly 20 years.

Huong is survived by her husband of 46 years, Quang; daughters, Hong and Haly; son Jonathan; and granddaughters, Adrianna and Emma.

Huong was a boundless source of smiles and joy for friends and co-workers alike. Huong loved cooking and was always exploring in the kitchen. Huong's interests included traveling, crochet, and scrapbooking. Huong lived her life with energy, optimism, humor and most of all, unconditional love for her family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 28, 2019
