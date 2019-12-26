|
Norwich - Ian Mills, 31, of Norwich, passed away Dec. 20, 2019. Ian was born in Portland, Ore. Dec. 10, 1988.
His family later moved to Eliot, Maine where he graduated from Marshwood High School in 2007. He played varsity hockey and lacrosse. He also enjoyed playing golf and baseball. He continued his education and received his associate degree in nuclear engineering technology from Three Rivers Community College in Norwich. Ian had a special bond with his mother and could always be found helping her in the kitchen cooking feasts. He was most happy when he was working with wood. He made everything from furniture to home improvements. His father and he spent hours in their shop working on projects and exchanging memories. He loved his brothers, even when they teased him about his red hair. His nephews loved him and considered him their fun uncle. He always put others first.
Ian is survived by his mother and father Michele and Mark Mills; his three brothers: Lucas, Erik and Rhys Mills; his nephews, Colin and Landon Mills; and other family members and friends.
Ian's family is holding a wake at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich, Saturday Dec. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. This will be followed by a private funeral.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 26, 2019