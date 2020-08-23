Norwich - Idys M. Lynch (née Vasquez), 53, of Norwich passed away June 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 24, 1966, in Arecibo, P.R., the daughter of Jesus and Rita. Idys married William Lynch July 31, 2005, in Norwich.



Idys is also survived by her sister Margie; her brothers, Jessy, Javier and Axel; her son Juan; her daughter Eydis; and her grandsons, Dominick and Austin, whom she loved beyond words. Her beloved extended family includes many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.



The family would like to thank the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their help in extending Idys's life. A special "thank you" goes to Vanna and Maria at Smilow for their tender care and friendship.



Idys forged many lifelong friendships in her more than 20 years employed at Foxwoods Casino and in her community. She was a devoted member of Church of the City, New London, and loved working in their soup kitchen when she was able. The faces of the staff at Smilow would light up when they saw Idys approaching with that big, sunny smile. She would always ask them how they were doing, before they had a chance to ask her.



Idys liked to crochet blankets and scarves for family, and enjoyed designing and baking elaborate cakes for special events. She loved taking trips to Newport, and was a supporter of their Preservation Society. As an avid New England Patriots fan, she made an annual pilgrimage to Gillette Stadium for a game. But above all else, Idys cherished spending time with family. She will be dearly missed.



