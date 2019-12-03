|
Groton - Ilario Battista Cavallaro, 99, of Groton passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 7, 1920, in Nardodipace, Italy to Domenico and Marianna (Tassone) where he was the youngest of five children.
He served in the Italian army during World War II where he was stationed in Greece. In 1945, he married Beatrice Maria-Rosa Fazio. They had four children of whom, only his daughter survived. In 1965, he decided to immigrate to America. He first went to Montreal, Canada for nine months where he worked on highway construction for Expo 67 and stayed with one of his sisters. He then joined his family which met him in Groton. After arriving in Groton, he worked for a short time at the Groton City Department of Public Works. After which he got a job as a Chemical Operator at Pfizer, Inc. where he worked for 16 years until he retired. He had a great passion for gardening, and he cherished his tomato and pepper plants and was known to plant over a hundred of each, every season. When not gardening, he enjoyed seasonal activities which included making wine in the fall and soppresata (dried sausage) during the winter. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Groton.
He is predeceased by his wife Beatrice who passed in 2005 after 59 years of marriage; two brothers, Salvatore Cavallaro and his wife Angelina, Ferdinando Cavallaro and his wife Giuseppina; and two sisters, Assunta Ienco and her husband Antonio, Concetta Maiolo and her husband Rocco. The only time they were all together was at a family wedding in Montreal, Canada.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Petersen and her husband Robert Petersen; and grandchildren Laurence and Sabrina Petersen. He also has many nephews and nieces in Forest, Va., Princeton, N.J., Montreal, Quebec and Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Byles-Groton Memorial Funeral Home, 310 Thames St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Sacred Heart Dr. in Groton. Interment will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360. (hospicesect.org)
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the friends and relatives for making him part of their day with their visits and phone calls and also, gratitude to The Center for Hospice Care. Their care and compassion during his final days was amazing.
Published in The Day on Dec. 3, 2019