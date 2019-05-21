Home

Ileana Ionescu Obituary
New London - Ileana Ionescu, 97, of New London died Sunday at New London Health and Rehabilitation in Waterford.

She was born in Romania, the daughter of Nicolae and Antoaneta Parulseco Orezeanu.

Mrs. Ionescu had made her home with her daughter, Michaela Ionescu of New London.

Funeral service and burial are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cconnecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Published in The Day on May 21, 2019
