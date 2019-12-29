|
Niantic - Ina "Inky" Berson, 87, of Niantic and formerly of West Hartford, a brilliant force of generosity and love, passed away peacefully Dec. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Ina was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Hartford to Anne and Morris Siegel. She is survived by her husband Sidney Berson; and three children: Marjorie Solomon and husband, Jim of Weatogue, Elliot Cohen and wife Sue of Pepperell, Mass. and Bruce Cohen and wife Sue of East Lyme. She is also survived by three stepchildren; her sister Nanci Beizer Fink; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one nephew.
Ina went to Weaver High School and graduated from Simmons University. She worked for the American School for the Deaf as a teacher and director of public relations and development. Her contagious positive energy, creative drive, curious mind and love for life earned her an appointment as college president and numerous awards, including the Civitan Award and Woman of the Year.
Ina was actively engaged in the community, an avid tennis and bridge player, painter, gardener, and chef for the family and a multitude of friends who gathered around her table. Ina's greatest joy was her unlimited love for family and friends. She lived with an open heart, abundant energy and a beautiful spirit inside and out. She was courageous and taught those around her how to live fearlessly and fully, especially in the midst of adversity. "Tomorrow will be better," was her favorite expression.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at Temple Beth Tikvah, 196 Durham Road, Madison. Interment will follow in Beaverbrook Cemetery, Clinton. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand Street Niantic is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com for information.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American School for the Deaf Foundation, 139 N. Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107 or to a .
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019