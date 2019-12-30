|
Niantic- Ina Joan Krieger Lazerow, 88, formerly of Waterford, passed away quietly Dec. 28, 2019, at her residence in Niantic.
Joan, as she was known to everyone, was born Aug. 11, 1931, to Abraham and Esta Lee Lazaroff Krieger of Norwich. She grew up on Washington Street with her beloved big brother, Edwin and her baby sister, Barbara. Always a fine student, Joan excelled at Norwich Free Academy, and following her graduation, matriculated to the University of Connecticut, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in English and history in 1953. She then taught English and social studies at Fitch High School in Groton, and thereafter, moved to Clark Lane Junior High in Waterford.
Joan married George Lazerow, her beloved husband of 64 years, June 21, 1953. They settled in Waterford where they raised their daughters, Abby and Ellen, who became the center of their mother's life ever after. Joan left teaching after the birth of her second child and became a full-time, stay-at-home mom during her daughters' childhood.
What little spare time Joan enjoyed in those years was dedicated to her volunteer work with the Beth El Synagogue Sisterhood. An avid writer, Joan's keen wit, wry sense of humor and love of word-play often found their way into the group's stage plays and musicals. Her talents also added spice to their cookbook, "From Manna to Mousse," which aided the sisterhood with all of their fundraising activities.
Once her daughters were grown, Joan returned to teaching, primarily adult education, where she focused on English as a second language. She supported her students, many of whom had just arrived in the United States. Both in and out of the classroom, she often eased their transition to their new environment by helping them to find employment and accommodations. Joan valued above all else the relationships she developed with her students over the years, many of whom she embraced as part of her family.
Joan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Nina Krieger, sister-in-law Shirley Sherman and her daughters, Abby and Ellen Lazerow; her grandchildren, Max Kelly and Gabe and Olivia Granach; her nieces: Abra Levine and Lois McInerny, Arlene and Joy Sherman and Linda Arenberg: and her nephews: Andrew Levine, Jon and Eddie Barron, Stephen and David Lazerow and Bobby and Steven Golden. She was predeceased by her husband George Lazerow; her granddaughter Elise Granach; her nieces, Amy and Jane Krieger; and earlier this year, by her younger sister and best friend, Barbara Levine.
The family is deeply grateful to the hardworking staff at Crescent Point at Niantic for taking such good care of Joan in her later years.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford. Interment will follow at Beth El Cemetery on Lestertown Road in Groton.
Published in The Day on Dec. 30, 2019