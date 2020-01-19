|
|
Martinsville, Va. - Irene A. Calkins, 94, died peacefully Dec.30, 2019, in Martinsville, Va. She was born Aug. 28, 1925 in Norwich to Arthur X. and Agnes Bessette.
Irene attended Sacred Heart School in Taftville and graduated from NFA in 1943. She attended Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford and graduated as a registered nurse in 1946.
She Married James E. Calkins, also of Norwich, until his death in 2006. She is survived by four children, James Calkins of Shelton, Michael Calkins of Norwich, Kathy Keith of Vinton, Va., and Amy Albright of Crozet, Va. Irene was blessed with ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Pauline Bessette Piechowski of Norwich. She was predeceased by an older brother, Arthur Bessette of College Park, Md.
Irene's remains will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich following a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville on a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020