Mystic - Irene C. (Herrighty) Latawiec, 83, of Mystic, wife of the late Walter M. Latawiec passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.



Born in Irvington, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Hugh & Mary Herrighty and lived in Mystic since 1980.



A devout Catholic, Irene had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Irene was also an avid bird watcher.



She is survived by her three children, Karen Perry and her husband, Alan, of Virginia Beach, Va., Sallie Latawiec of Stoddard, N.H.; and Thomas Latawiec and his wife, Melissa, of Pawcatuck; a brother, Michael Herrighty and two sisters, Veronica Kissel and Sarah Seliga; seven grandchildren, Rima Shearin and her husband, Travis, Alanda Perry Jones and her husband, Matthew, Kylie, Jackson and Tucker Latawiec and Ryan and Zachary Wing; and a great-grandchild, Jack Travis Shearin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Mystic.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Patrick Church 32 East Main St. Mystic, CT. 06355. Published in The Day on May 8, 2019