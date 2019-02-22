Groton - Irene Anne Holland, 80, of B Street passed away on Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019 at Fairview, Odd Fellows Home of Connecticut, Groton.



She was born in Stamford on Jan. 28, 1939 the daughter of William and Julia Wieczorek Pindelski.



Irene was a graduate of New London High School, and worked for many years at Sheffield Tube in New London until her retirement. She later worked for Hendel Oil Company at Henny Penny.



She is survived by one son Kevin Holland (Lora) of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., one daughter Debra Gilot (Robert) Lisbon, and one sister Donna Perkins of Waterford. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Geoffrey and Krista Stanowicz and Grace and Lars Holland.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters Helen Dugas and Frances Saunders.



The family will receive relatives and friends 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday Feb. 25, 2019 from at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue, New London followed by 1 p.m. prayer service. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.