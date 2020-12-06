Uncasville - Irene Ida McCombs, 97, of Park Avenue, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at the William W. Backus Hospital. Irene was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Norwich, the daughter of the late Eric and Ida E. (Westernburger) Johnson.
She married the late Dee C. McCombs Dec. 4, 1943. They had been married for 48 years, until the time of his passing in 1989. She was a U.S. Navy wife and took care of her children while her husband served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She eventually worked as a substitute mail carrier and ended up earning a position as a full time rural mail carrier. This made her a very accomplished driver, which was essential for her to drive her friends to the casino on a daily basis.
She fostered her niece Althea when she was five until she grew up, as well as taking in her two siblings, Wallace and Irene. She was always willing to help anyone in need, with two legs or four. One of her greatest accomplishments was her dedication to the animal kingdom - all kinds, including raccoons, skunks, birds squirrels, not so much snakes, but mostly the fostering of homeless dogs and cats. Irene and her friends were the originators of The Friends of Animals organization in this area that fosters and finds homes for rescued pets of all types. It wasn't uncommon for her to be caring for 50 animals at her home, not to mention her own money she spent to spay these animals over a span of 40 years.
She enjoyed traveling in their mobile campers. She made several trips to Florida, one round trip to the West Coast into Canada, and driving 6000 miles in almost two months with her husband and 15 dogs. She especially liked parking the camper at Gardner Lake campground. She was an avid bingo player and loved playing her slot machines at the casino with her trio of companions. She served as a den mother of the Cub Scouts, and was a member of the Mohegan Fire Company Auxiliary, where she ran the concession stand for Friday's Bingo for many years.
Irene is survived by her sons, Allyn D. McCombs and wife Sarah of Mount Dora, Fla. and Richard L. McCombs of Uncasville; by her grandchildren, Andrew (Drue) McCombs and his wife Angie Milan McCombs of Florida, Jessica D. McCombs of Uncasville and Zachary S. McCombs of Waterford; great-grandchildren, Gia and Mila McCombs of Florida; and by her daughters-in-law, Susan E. McCombs of Florida and Madeline Kenn of North Dakota; and by her niece Debbie Eggleston Silva and her daughter Jessica of Virginia and Donna and Arnold Johnson of Norwich. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Ruth Eggleston; brothers, Wallace, Arnold and William Johnson; and by her niece Irene Johnson.
Visitation will be private for the immediate family. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike in Norwich. Donations in her name can be made to Friends of Animals of Connecticut or the Alzheimer's Association
of Connecticut. To leave a message of condolence for Irene's family, please visit her memorial at www.montvillefuneralhome.com
. The Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen is assisting the family with arrangements.