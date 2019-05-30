Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Irene Vildzius
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1650 Route 12
Gales Ferry, CT
Ledyard - Irene L. Vildzius, 88, of Ledyard, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born June 7, 1930, in Siauliai, Lithuania, she was the devoted daughter of Ignas and Lucija (Evaldaite) Bajalis.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gediminas Vildzius, who passed away in 1999. Irene immigrated to the United States in 1949, later learning English and becoming a citizen.

She lived a long and happy life with her family and many good friends. Irene enjoyed gardening and baking, and was active in her church and its choir. In her spare time, she worked as an Avon lady earning many awards.

She is survived by her son Don and his wife Darlene, of Oxford; son Gintas and his wife Elaine, of Newton, Mass.; and grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry. Burial in Avery Stoddard Cemetery will follow. Per Irene's wishes, there are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations in Irene's memory may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

Published in The Day on May 30, 2019
