Noank - Irene Luzi Burrows, 99, of Noank, passed away Thursday morning, May 9, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital.

She was born in Noank Sept. 25, 1919, the daughter of Primo and Lucy Musante Luzi. Irene was married to Clinton J. J. Burrows Sr. July 29, 1939, in Mystic. Clinton passed away Feb. 25, 2002.

Irene had been a waitress at Skipper's Dock in Noank and she also taught yoga for many years for the Town of Groton, the Groton Senior Center, the Naval Submarine Base, as well as at Judy's Fitness Club. She taught until age 87.

She was a member of the Groton Senior Citizens Club and the Mystic Chapter of the Business and Professional Women's Club.

Irene is survived by two sons, Clinton J. J. Burrows, Jr. of Plant City, Fla., Wayne Burrows of Noank; and three daughters, Carlene Kertez of Bradenton, Fla., Dona Carr of Wyoming, R.I., and Wendy Belair of Groton; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-children. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her sisters, Marguerite Ellis and Fausta O'Niell.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date. Burial will be private, there are no visiting hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to the .

Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
