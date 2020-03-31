|
Norwich - Irene Mae Waggoner, 95, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born in Norwich Sept. 11, 1924, to the late John and Mary (McClafferty) Caprilozzi. After completing school, Irene married her beloved husband, Loren Nov. 27, 1943, at The Cathedral of St. Patrick. Her husband predeceased her Dec. 23, 2003.
Irene and Loren made their home in Norwich where Irene took great pride in caring for her family, including their friends offering hot meals and company in a loving household.
She is survived by her sons, John, Michael and Loren Waggoner; daughter Donna Waggoner; grandchildren, Michael, Amy, Anne, Sharon, Keri and Kylie; great-grandchildren, Julia, Daniel, Teagan, Preston and Kohen; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Irene was also predeceased by her brothers, Rocco and Joseph Caprilozzi; sisters, Mary Koronkiewicz, Gladys Caprilozzi, Elizabeth Butrymowicz; and one grandson Christopher.
A private graveside will be held due to the current social situation.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2020