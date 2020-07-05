Uncasville - Irene Mary (Pachiodo) Daniels passed away peacefully and comfortably at 100 years of age July 1, 2020, at Apple Rehabilitation Center in Uncasville. Irene was born April 21, 1920, in Montville to Joseph and Mary (Rousseau) Pachiodo. Irene was married to Percy Prentice Daniels in Baltimore, Md.; he predeceased her in 1964. She also was predeceased by her daughter Mary in 1942; her siblings, "Baby Boy" Pachiodo in 1899, Francis Pachiodo in 1990, Mary Pachiodo in 1918, Dominic Pachiodo in 1973, Phillip Pachiodo in 1907, Delphina Rose Clark in 2010, Eliza Paradis in 2010, Victoria Rioux-Mrowka in 2006, Rita Allen in 2007 and Anna Gula in 2007; and great-grandson Jared Bellone in 2017.



Irene is survived by her daughter Irene Bellone (Joseph), of Uncasville; grandchildren, Joseph Bellone ll, of New London, Veronica Mobley (Steven), of Waterford, Corina Bellone, of Uncasville; and great-grandchildren: Heaven, Sage, Mason and Addison Mobley, and Sabrina Bellone; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.



Irene celebrated her golden 100th birthday with a parade from the town of Montville Senior Center, to the Montville Police and Fire Departments, including the Montville mayor and Montville employees and friends. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church in Uncasville, and a member of the Montville Senior Center. During her younger years, she enjoyed entertaining family and friends for holidays and picnics. She retired from Robertson Paper Box Products (Rand-Whitney) in 1985. She spent her days enjoying her soap operas and word puzzles. She loved her great-grandchildren dearly.



Irene leaves behind an enormous family and loyal friends who will miss her dearly. Arrangements are being made at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen in Uncasville. Her wish is to be cremated with a burial-side service which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. John the Evangelist Church in Uncasville or the Montville Senior Center.



