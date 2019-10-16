|
Bozrah - Irene P. Kivlin, 89, of Bozrah died peacefully Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, with her loving family at her side. Born in Norwich Nov. 4, 1929, Irene was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Fargo. She was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and Norwich Business School. Irene enjoyed a long career at John Meyers of Norwich.
Aug. 23, 1952, Irene married the love of her life, Alfred B. Kivlin Sr. and together they enjoyed sixty-seven years of marriage. They built a home on her family's land in Bozrah and raised two devoted children. Nothing made Irene happier than time spent with her family. After retirement, she and Al enjoyed traveling and spending many winters on the beach at their second home in Madeira Beach, Fla. She was an accomplished knitter, cook and baker. When you walked into the Kivlin home, the aroma of her day's cooking or baking masterpiece greeted you and the clickity clack of her knitting needles could be heard. Irene also enjoyed reading, feeding and observing her backyard birds, and tending to her flower gardens. She passed her love of flowers and gardening on to her children.
Irene is survived by her loving husband, Alfred B. Kivlin Sr. of Bozrah; and her son Alfred B. 'Bruce' Kivlin Jr. and daughter-in-law, Eileen of Mechanicville, N.Y. Also surviving are her sisters, Wilma Richards of Uncasville, and Joyce (Robert) Scaplen of East Lyme; and brothers, Robert Fargo of El Paso, Texas, and Ralph (Arlene) Fargo of Bozrah; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Irene was sadly predeceased by her loving daughter, Sharon L. Kivlin, in 2011; and her sister and brother-in-law, Carol Fargo and Fred Richards.
The family would like to thank her devoted neighbors, Sharon and Bobby Lenkiewicz, her nephew, Alan Richards and caregivers, Julia, Shanice, Maria, LIsa, Yaw, and Ishmael for all their care and help over the years. The family is also grateful for the loving care she received at Backus Hospital, especially the hospice nurses and staff in E3.
Arrangement are entrusted to Labenski Funeral Home. At Irene's request, there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the in loving memory of Irene P. Kivlin. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019