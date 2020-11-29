1/1
Irene R. Johnson
1927 - 2020
Noank - Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Irene R. Johnson, died at the age of 93, Nov. 27, 2020, from the coronavirus. She was born Feb. 3, 1927, the 11th child and eighth daughter of 13 children of John and Mary Wilkinson of the Daisy Farm in North Stonington. She loved telling stories of her enchanted, yet hardworking, childhood on the farm. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Clifford David Johnson Jr.

She is deeply missed by her three daughters, Mame Beaudoin of Punta Gorda, Fla., Martha Beaudoin (James) of Chester and Lizanne (Daniel Marr) of Pawcatuck; her five grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; her two remaining sisters, Gertrude Welles and Mary Barber; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be a private graveside service. A celebration of her life will occur during the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington, CT 06359. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
