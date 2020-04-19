Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Irene Sarah Annibalini


1941 - 2020
Irene Sarah Annibalini Obituary
East Lyme - Irene Sarah Annibalini, of East Lyme and formerly of New London, entered eternal life April 15, 2020, at home in the company of her loving family. She was born Feb. 28, 1941, in New London, the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn (Phelps) Gallagher.

She attended local schools and graduated from the former Chapman Technical High School. Irene was united in marriage to Eugene "Geno" Annibalini Sept. 12, 1959, in Saint Joseph Church. Her beloved husband died Feb. 9, 2012. Irene worked for the New London Board of Education in the cafeteria at New London High School, retiring after 40 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She served as treasurer for the former New London National Little League.

She is survived by her four children: Michael Annibalini, David and wife Maureen Annibalini, Cheryl and Stan Royster and Cindy Annibalini; eight grandchildren: Tyler, Danielle, Jenna, Jamel, Tiffany, Tyler, Alyssa and Gianna; nine great-grandsons: Jeremiah, An'trelle, Trayvel, Jaiden, Paris Jr., Trenton, Jakai, Javon and Sterling. The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Huntington from Smilow Cancer Center and nurse Dawn McDermott from Hospice.

Private funeral services were held from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020
