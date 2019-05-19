Groton - Irene Theresa Connolly, 84, of Groton died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born in Mystic Jan. 22, 1935, the daughter of Frank C. and Mary Olvira Janeiro. She grew up in Mystic and attended local schools. She worked for 25 years as a velvet weaver at the American Velvet Company.



Irene was an avid animal lover and loved gardening. She occasionally enjoyed riding on her son-in-law's motorcycle.



She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Miller and her husband Jeffrey of Groton, and Tamara Stahle of East Lyme; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two children, Cheryl Connolly and Michael Connolly; and her four siblings, Joseph, Everett and Frank Janeiro and Angelina Zander.



Burial will be private for the family.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.