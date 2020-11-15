New London - Irene Van Verdeghem, 87, of New London, passed away Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, at Fairview in Groton where she had been a patient for two and a half years. She was born June 8, 1933, in Torrington, the daughter of Gregory and Mary Generos, who were from Mitilene, Greece.
The family resettled in New London; and she graduated from Williams Memorial School in 1951. Prior to her first marriage, she worked at the National Formans Institute and at the Generos family restaurant, The Evergreen, in New London. She was also well known as the hostess at the Morton House in Niantic, where she greeted everyone and made friends of the staff and customers.
She married Jack Van Verdeghem in 1988, who died in 2014. After her retirement from the Morton House, she enjoyed her time working at the Greek festival at Saint Sophia Hellenic Church. She and Jack traveled extensively to Europe and The Caribbean. When not traveling, she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son John Stavropolous and his wife Jamie of New London; and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Charlie Generos.
The funeral service at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church and burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery are private. There will be no calling hours. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London, is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Gemma Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank or to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church.
