Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Road
Jewett City, CT
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Road
Jewett City, CT
Irene Vivian Doolittle


1931 - 2019
Irene Vivian Doolittle Obituary
Jewett City – Irene Vivian (Robinson) Doolittle, 87, of Jewett City, passed away July 5, 2019.

She was born July 10, 1931, to the late Leo and Irene Robinson and was the wife of Dr. Walter Doolittle. She graduated from Griswold High School in 1950.

Irene was predeceased by her husband Walter after 54 years. He passed away March 3, 2006.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Korytkowski of Jewett City, Charles Doolittle of Jewett City, Philip Doolittle of Preston, Pamela Schnepp and her husband Gilbert of Voluntown, Terri Arsenault and her husband Paul of Groton. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; a sister Theresa Godaire of Jewett City; and a brother Royce Robinson of Groton.

Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, with a Memorial service to follow immediately. Burial will follow in the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold.

For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in The Day on July 6, 2019
