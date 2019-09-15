|
Mystic - Irma P. Brandt, 92, of Mystic, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
She was born and raised in New Britain, where she met her husband, the late Rudolph R. Brandt Jr. Irma is survived by her daughter, Lucinda and her husband Daniel Wheatley of Arlington, Mass.; son John of Bristol; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Susan; and daughter-in-law Sandra.
Avid sailors, Irma and Rudy retired to the Mystic area and became active members of the Ram Island Yacht Club and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Irma's love of gardening drew her to volunteering many hours in the Seaport greenhouse and gardens, where she formed close friendships with staff and several other volunteer gardeners.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Stoneridge and the Avalon Center for the tender and compassionate care they extended to Irma.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Mystic Congregational Church, 43 East Main St., Mystic.
Donations in lieu of flowers in Mrs. Brandt's memory may be made to the Mystic Congregational Church or Mystic Seaport Museum.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019